InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,542 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,542 ($72.11).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($72.99) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON:IHG traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,244 ($68.23). 453,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,055.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,922.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,376 ($69.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.