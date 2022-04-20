Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $155.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 263,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 686,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

