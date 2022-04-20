Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $39,839,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.