Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.37

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 8533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.