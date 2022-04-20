Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $780.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

