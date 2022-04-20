Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$13,932.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.83, for a total value of C$13,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,177.

Shares of CWB opened at C$34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.68.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.77.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

