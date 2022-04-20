Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 16,413 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 352,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,915. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.