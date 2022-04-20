Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

