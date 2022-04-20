Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Acquires 199,928 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Rating) insider Peter Thomas acquired 199,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,992.80 ($14,700.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

