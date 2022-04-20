Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. 361,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

