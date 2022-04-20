ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 274,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,438. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.