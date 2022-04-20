ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Lowered to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

ING stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 237,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,438. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

