Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.66

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 4624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

