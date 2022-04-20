Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 956,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
