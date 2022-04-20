Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 956,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

