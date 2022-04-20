IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 14,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 44,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INAB. B. Riley cut their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company develops INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

