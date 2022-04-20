ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.78

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ImmunityBio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

