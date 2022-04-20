ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.78

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.