Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

