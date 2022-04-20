Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

