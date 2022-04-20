IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.

IGIFF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

IGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

