Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0690

Idena (IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $182,068.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00229234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00191759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,576,107 coins and its circulating supply is 60,777,321 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.