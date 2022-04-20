Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ICVX opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Icosavax by 13,479.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Icosavax by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

