Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 35,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 107,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$19.45 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

