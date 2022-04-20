Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 35,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 107,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$19.45 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15.
About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)
