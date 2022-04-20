Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $3.70 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $225,143.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.57 or 0.07419385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.29 or 1.00111245 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.