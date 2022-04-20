Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.