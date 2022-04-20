Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $29.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 28,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,525. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $359,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

