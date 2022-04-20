Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,863 shares.The stock last traded at $7.57 and had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

