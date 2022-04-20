Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 7.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 1,919,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,539,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

