Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

