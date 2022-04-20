Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 12th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 187,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,133,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 344,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

