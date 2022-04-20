Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 102.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workiva by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

