Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,669. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

