Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 7,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

