Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,682 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

