Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. 4,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

