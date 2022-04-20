Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $7.99 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.34. 101,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $482.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

