Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $217,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,882. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

