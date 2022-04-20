Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

