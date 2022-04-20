Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

HGLB opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

