Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HCFT opened at GBX 971.90 ($12.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Highcroft Investments has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 976.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 920.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.19.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

