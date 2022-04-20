Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON HCFT opened at GBX 971.90 ($12.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Highcroft Investments has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 976.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 920.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.19.
Highcroft Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
