Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 168,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

