Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Herc by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.