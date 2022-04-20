Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,084. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

