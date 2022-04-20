Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,560,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 372,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,778 over the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,006 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,887 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

