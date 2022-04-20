Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00189428 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00392131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

