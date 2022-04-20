Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.38. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 419,121 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HTBX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heat Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.23). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.