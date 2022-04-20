Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post $140.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.74 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $130.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

