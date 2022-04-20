HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 7,707,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,836. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.