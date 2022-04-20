HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

