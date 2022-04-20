HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,015,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,427,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $488.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

