HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 679 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $122.93. 3,827,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,084. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

