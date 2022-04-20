HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 351 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. 8,616,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.